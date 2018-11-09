Salmon Arm postal workers join province-wide rotating strikes

(From left) Dawn Baird and Stan Toutant are among the postal workers on strike in Salmon Arm, as part of a wider strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Along with the first snowfall of the year, Salmon Arm residents should be expecting a break in their mail service as the Salmon Arm Canadian Union of Postal Workers joined others on strike in the province.

About 12 postal workers were picketing outside of the Salmon Arm post office Friday, joining what has become a rotating strike in communities across the province. On Thursday, workers in six B.C. locals were behind picket lines including: Vernon, Penticton, Summerland, Kamloops, Williams Lake, Quesnel and Cranbrook.

In Penticton, union reps said the workers are fighting for pay equity, better working conditions and for health and safety issues such as forced overtime.

Other rotating strikes in B.C. have been active for approximately seven days before returning to work, though union members in Salmon Arm declined to comment on the estimated length of the local strike in the city.

