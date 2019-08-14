Salmon Arm police might have items that belong to you

RCMP recover several pieces of property they would like to return to rightful owners

Are you missing a fish finder? Maybe a bicycle or a cordless drill?

The Salmon Arm RCMP are looking for a few property owners.

Police report that they recovered a welding cylinder/torch combination and cordless drill, Salmon Arm RCMP File # 2019‐4553, on Aug. 12 in the 2500 block of 21st St. NE in Salmon Arm. The detachment has no report of items like this being stolen.

“Of course you would have to give a description of the property in detail in order to get the property back but that should be easy for the owner to do. It is a unique piece of property,” states Staff Sgt. Scott West.

Also found was a bicycle, listed under Salmon Arm RCMP File 2019‐2903.

Police report recovering a Giant brand suspension bicycle on June 6. The bike has full suspension, serial number

and other characteristics that the owner would be able to describe.

“We would like to get the bicycle back to the owner,” he says.

The final items found were a fish finder and fishing tackle box, File 2019‐3524.

The fish finder unit and tackle box were turned in to police on July 2. There has been no report of the items being stolen.

“If it was stolen from you, please call in to the detachment with your description. Again, we would like to

get the property back to its rightful owner and it is unique and fairly easy for the owner to describe,” says West.

To claim your property, call the Salmon Arm detachment at 250-832-6044 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

