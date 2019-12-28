Salmon Arm Observer Year in Review – May

Brad DeMille, owner of DeMille’s Farm Market, hams it up under the hat as he shows some of the alternatives to single use plastic shopping bags the store has to offer. He is ready to stop using single use plastic shopping bags once he uses up his current supply over the summer. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

• The City of Salmon Arm asked for help investigating what is needed in terms of child care in the community, after receiving a $25,000 grant to determine child-care needs.

• Brad DeMille, owner of DeMille’s Farm Market, said the city’s proposed ban of single-use plastic shopping bags would have to be customer friendly as well as environmentally friendly. DeMille said he sees the ban as a good first step, with more needed in the future, including a focus on bottled water.

• It was announced the 18-hole championship Salmon Arm Golf Course was up for sale. The golf course stated the decision to sell was based on a number of factors, key being that a volunteer-driven non-profit society was no longer easily sustainable given the continued downward trend in membership and current demographics.

• Construction was expected to start in July on 70 affordable rental units by BC Housing, in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, intended for families, seniors and people with disabilities.

• A Kamloops woman died, and her daughter was left in critical condition in hospital, after the pair apparently succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning while in their tent at the private Sandy Point Beach campground. In the tent, investigators located a cooking pot with wood ash in it that is believed to have been used as source of heat aid police. “Based on the evidence gathered, it appears that both tent occupants may have been overcome by carbon monoxide from the wood burning.”

• The city received a referral for an application for a fifth cannabis retailer proposed for downtown Salmon Arm. Quantum 1 Cannabis Corp. representative Kwan Lee told the planning committee when the application was submitted to the province late last year, the company wasn’t aware the city had already accepted four applications for the downtown core.

• A 27-year-old man died after falling down a steep hillside in the Sicamous Creek area on May 15. The man fell from a cliff near the Lizard Mountain Bike Trail, which shares a parking lot and trailhead with the Sicamous Creek Falls Trail.

• The Shuswap Family Resource and Referral Society celebrated the grand opening of their new Shuswap Family Centre at 681 Marine Park Drive NE on Thursday, May 23.

• Christina Hallam teamed up with the local Makerspace to create prosthetic legs and feet for a chicken and duck living on her farm. “If we can help them get feet, of course we’d be happy to help and print whatever we can,” said Thomas Briginshaw, executive director of the Salmon Arm Innovation Centre.

