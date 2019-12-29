Salmon Arm Observer Year in Review – December

Wes Groen, Mary Scheidegger and her grandson Issac share play time at Fletcher Park on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Scheidegger has helped put together the Grandparent and Kinship Care Circle support group for grandparents and family members who have unexpectedly taken over parenting. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

DECEMBER

• Mary Scheidegger and Jennifer Beckett will facilitate the new Grandparent and Kinship Care Circle, which will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. The group was created to support grandparents or other family members suddenly finding themselves in the position of having to raise another family member’s child or children.

• Darlene Clarke, who lives in Salmon Arm near 10th Avenue and 10th Street SW, reported finding rats in her garden beds and wanted other residents to be aware of their presence.

• Kenneth Robert LaForge, 39, charged in connection with the August 2018 fire that destroyed the 7-Eleven at the corner of the Trans-Canada Highway and Sixth Street NE, won’t be standing trial until February 2020.

• Despite all she’s been through with Parkinson’s Disease over the past 12 years, joy and gratitude radiate from Maureen Kennah-Hafstein. On Sept. 17, the Salmon Arm resident and former Sicamous teacher underwent long-awaited Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery in Vancouver, which involved the placement of two electrodes in her brain.

• Salmon Arm’s panhandling bylaw has done what it was supposed to do, according to city staff, council and the RCMP. City staff reported that no municipal tickets have been issued by the city bylaw officer and no complaints have been filed with the bylaw department.

• Glen McDonald, 25, was sentenced in provincial court on Dec. 3 for a child-luring offence where he communicated online with girls under the age of 16 “for the purpose of facilitating the commission of an offence” against them, reads the charge.

• Salmon Arm was ranked the seventh best place to work in the province for 2020 by BC Business Magazine.

• According to the Salmon Arm’s waste management plan, the sewage treatment plant is nearing its end of life and needing an upgrade. Depending on population growth, the plant is expected to reach its capacity in the next two to five years.

• A Sicamous man charged with possession of child pornography said he collected the images as part of a plan to frame a man who abused him. Duane Denis Redekopp, 46, appeared in provincial court in Salmon Arm on Dec. 3, where lawyers for the Crown and defence provided their sentencing submissions to Judge Dennis Morgan.

• Consultants helping to develop a housing strategy for Salmon Arm made sure they consulted some often overlooked experts – those people who are homeless in the community. Seven people – six men, one woman – who are homeless and two Salvation Army staff sat down to share their knowledge with the consultants.

