Salmon Arm Observer Year in Review – April

Paramedics watch as an air ambulance helicopter takes off with the man injured in a shooting at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ on Sunday, April 14. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

APRIL

• With the anniversary of the disappearance of Ashley Simpson, Ashley’s father, John, joined in the resumed search for Simpson and three other missing women: Caitlin Potts, Nicole Bell and Deanna Wertz. On April 27, 2016, Ashley, then 32, disappeared from where she was living on Yankee Flats Road, southwest of Salmon Arm. John said part of what keeps him going is the hope that the efforts being put in will help other people who search now or in the future for their children.

• With Salmon Arm’s recent growth spurt, realtor Jim Grieve said slow development of additional commercial or industrial properties has resulted in fewer available spaces for new businesses.

• Rider Express bus service, previously running only one day a week, stated it’s launching a three-day-a-week schedule for both its westbound and eastbound Trans-Canada Highway routes on April 1.

• A 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a man with a gun entered the Salmon Arm Church of Christ on Sunday morning, April 14, during a bible session. One man, Gordon Parmenter, 78, was left dead and another injured. Police later announced Matrix Savage Gathergood had been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and disguising (his) face with intent to commit (an) offence.

• A hiker suffered a painful fracture when he fell from the Syphon Creek Falls trail in Gleneden, west of Salmon Arm, on Wednesday, April 11.

• Silver Creek’s Sam Muik, now a busy actor in the Lower Mainland, is Patty Fleming’s example of what one can accomplish with a strong work ethic. Muik was instructed as a dancer at Fleming’s Just for Kicks Dance Studio. “Just for Kicks in particular was one of the first concrete influences that I had that I can find a way to make it on my own – but it’s just not going to be easy by any stretch of the imagination,” said Muik, who also spoke highly of his Shuswap 4-H experience and the influence it had.

• Rob Marshall wanted to raise awareness for other dog owners after his dog, Cole, died suddenly while the two were hiking the Reinecker Creek trail loop at Herald Provincial Park. Marshall believed Cole died after eating water hemlock, a poisonous plant that grows in the Shuswap.

• City of Salmon Arm undertook zoning changes to accommodate more affordable housing options, including plans being considered by BC Housing to build 40 units with on-site supports at 250 Fifth Ave. SW for people who are homeless.

• Shuswap inventor Bryan Coffey was finding success with his rooftop sprinkler system, the Water Winger, following the recent wildfires across B.C.

• Kamloops RCMP have arrested Michael David Trosky in relation to the robbery of a delivery driver in Salmon Arm. He also had outstanding warrants from the Okanagan and Shuswap, as well as Dawson Creek.

• Flight, an exhibition opening at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery, featured 15 artists exploring the disappearing songbird population.

• Shuswap Theatre’s Lend Me a Tenor won big at the Ozones, with nods for Best Production Runner Up, Best Director for Julia Body, newcomer Chris Iversen was named Best Actor for his performance as Tito Merelli the tenor, and Elizabeth Ann Skelhorne received Best Supporting Actress for her role as Tito’s wife.

• Salmon Arm council Salmon Arm joined other North Okanagan-Shuswap municipalities by proceeding with panhandling bylaws. Officially called the Street Solicitation Prevention Bylaw, and modeled after those in Kelowna and Kamloops, Salmon Arm’s increases the distance people soliciting must be away from specific sites such as banks and ATMs.

• The 19th annual Salty Dog Enduro mountain bike race was an impressive spectacle of skill and endurance on the South Canoe Trails. The May 12 event challenged lone riders and teams of two to complete as many laps of the challenging course as they could within a six-hour time limit.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter