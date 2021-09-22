Salmon Arm firefighters respond to vehicle burning in driveway

Salmon Arm firefighters responding to an initial report of a structure fire arrived at a Hillcrest residence to find a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 2000 block of 14th Avenue SE around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Upon arrival, they were quick to extinguish the burning vehicle located in a residential driveway.

RCMP and paramedics were also on scene though no injuries have been reported.

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.