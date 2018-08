Fire started 200 metres back into the brush near 48 Avenue and Shaw Road

Salmon Arm firefighters are currently responding to a brush fire at 48 Avenue SE and Shaw Road in Salmon Arm.

No information on how the fire started is available but it is reported that the fire is approximately 200 metres into the bush.

Fire crews are heading to the scene and will be investigating and attempting to contain and extinguish the fire.

@Jodi_Brak117jodi.brak@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.