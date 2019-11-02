Salmon Arm fall yard waste collection starts Monday, set your clocks back Sunday

Filled compostable bags for pickup must be out on the curb by 7 a.m.

The City of Salmon Arm is reminding residents the annual fall yard waste curbside pickup takes place on Monday, Nov. 4.

Yard waste, placed in paper compostable bags, is to be out at the curb by 7 a.m. for collection. For neighbourhoods not reached on the Monday, yard waste collection will be ongoing throughout the week.

What can go in bags for pickup: Non-invasive weeds, sod, garden plants, flowers, shrubs, small branches (unbundled) and, of course, leaves.

While there is no limit to the number of bags per residence, the bags can weigh no more than 20 kg (44 lbs).

So you don’t put your bags out too early on Monday morning, remember to set your clocks back an hour on Sunday, Nov. 3, when Daylight Savings Time ends.

For more information on yard waste collection, visit salmonarm.ca/curbside.

