An ambulance leaves the scene of a single-vehicle accident at the intersection on 10 Ave SW and 50 Street SW on Sunday, July 22. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm RCMP, fire crews and an ambulance responded to a single-vehicle accident at the sharp bend in the road where 10 Avenue SW becomes 50 Street SW.

A grey sedan was in the ditch next to the westbound lane.

An ambulance was seen leaving the scene of the accident.

