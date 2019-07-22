Salmon Arm emergency crews respond to second collision on Highway 1

Emergency crews respond to a report of a motor-vehicle incident near the Highway 1, First Nations Road intersection. (Google maps image)

Emergency crews are responding to a motor-vehicle collision at the west end of Salmon Arm by the intersection of Highway 1 and First Nations Road.

This incident is separate from an earlier collision west of Salmon Arm at James Road. Drive BC reports traffic from that collision is reduced to single-lane, alternating.

OPEN – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident at James Rd (1 km west of Tappen) has the highway reduced to single lane alternating traffic. Expect delays. Next update 6:30 PM.https://t.co/wYMZXtrnTf — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 23, 2019

