Emergency crews respond to a report of a motor-vehicle incident near the Highway 1, First Nations Road intersection. (Google maps image)

Salmon Arm emergency crews respond to second collision on Highway 1

Motor-vehicle incident reported near First Nations Road intersection

Emergency crews are responding to a motor-vehicle collision at the west end of Salmon Arm by the intersection of Highway 1 and First Nations Road.

This incident is separate from an earlier collision west of Salmon Arm at James Road. Drive BC reports traffic from that collision is reduced to single-lane, alternating.

