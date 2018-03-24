Salmon Arm City Council links major projects to interest contractors

By packaging Hudson Avenue revitalization work with another project, the city is hoping to draw more interest from contractors.

At its Feb. 26 meeting, council received a report from staff recommending that Lawson Engineering and Development Services be awarded tender, construction and record engineering services for a 10th Avenue storm drain extension project that involves extending part of the existing storm system, as well as upsizing a section of pipe along 20th Street SE, to accommodate the residential development occurring in the Hillcrest area. The project is budgeted at $400,000.

For their role, Lawson’s bid was for $16,300 plus taxes – approximately four per cent, instead of the 10 to 15 per cent that’s typically charged for engineering services.

Lawson has done similar work for the city’s Hudson Avenue revitalization project, intended to upgrade the section from Ross Street to 6th Street NE to the downtown standard. City engineering and public works director Rob Niewenhuizen said the revite project was tendered twice last year and both bids came in over budget. Feedback from contractors said the majority of the work would be sub-contracted, not making it worthwhile to take on such a high profile project.

“Lawson Engineering has done a lot of work on the Hudson revite project and we feel it’s going to be beneficial to have them do the contract administration and supervision of the works for the storm sewer project as well,” said Niewenhuizen, explaining the the storm extension project involves a lot more work for primary contractors.

The city hopes that combining the two projects will result in additional interest in the tender and more competitive pricing.

