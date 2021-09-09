Salmon Arm Arts Centre to help celebrate 2SLGBTQ+ marriage in unique way

Centre to be transformed into wedding chapel to offer five 'Short and Sweet' ceremonies

Celebrant Sue Cairnie, who will be officiating the Pride Weddings, conducts a handfasting ceremony, just one of the many rituals available to couples. (Joshua Jerrid Photography)

The Salmon Arm Arts Centre will undergo a unique transformation in October, in concert with the Salmon Arm Pride Project.

Titled ‘Here Comes the Pride,’ the arts centre will be magically transformed into a beautiful wedding chapel to celebrate 2SLGBTQ+ marriage, explained Tracey Kutschker, arts centre director/curator.

Couples can select from weddings, commitment ceremonies and vow renewals for an intimate, ‘Short + Sweet’ gathering for themselves and up to 12 guests.

The transformation will fittingly take place against a backdrop of the artwork and photography of ‘Breaking the Binary,’ a multi-media exhibition at the centre. Running from Oct. 16 to Dec. 10, the exhibit features local LGBTQ2S+ artists and collaborative projects designed to further the understanding of the binary in gender and sexuality.

“We’ve attracted the most fabulous collaborators and are thrilled to offer this opportunity for the inclusive price of $500 per ceremony,” states the Pride Project’s Here Comes the Pride promo on the arts centre’s Facebook page.

The list of collaborators includes Celebrant Sue Cairnie, along with specialists in photography, hair and makeup, flowers, wedding favours and vows, as well as live music and a special appearance by Drag Queen Freida Whales.

Kutschker said the plan is to provide five ‘Short + Sweet’ gatherings, about 90 minutes each, in one day.

If you would like more information or would like to book one of the five spots, you’re asked to email info@salmonarmartscentre.ca.

