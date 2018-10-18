Salmon Arm advance polls show increase over 2014

On Saturday, Oct. 20, voters will be asked to say yea or nay to borrowing for Ross Street underpass

The SASCU Recreation Centre is one of four polling stations in which Salmon Arm voters can cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on General Voting Day, Saturday, Oct. 20. (File photo)

The advance voting numbers are up from 2014.

Salmon Arm’s Chief Election Officer Erin Jackson says 535 people cast their votes in this year’s Oct. 10 advance poll, and another 877 made their choices for mayor, councillors and school trustees on Oct. 16.

That tops the 1,025 total ballots that were issued at the advance voting opportunities in 2014 by 387 voters.

On Wednesday, Jackson was busy providing advance voting opportunities to residents of local seniors’ homes, as well as Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

General Voting Day is Saturday, Oct. 20 when polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Related: Getting to know the council candidates in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm mayor, councillors, two trustees and referendum:

Voters can select their candidates for Salmon Arm mayor, councillors and school trustees for Salmon Arm (Trustee Electoral Area 4) and respond to a referendum regarding the proposed borrowing of funds for the Ross Street underpass, at any one of the following four locations: SASCU Recreation Centre at 2550 10th Ave. NE near the Trans-Canada Highway, the Mall at Piccadilly at 151 10th Ave. SW, North Canoe Elementary School at 6451 50th St. NE and Gleneden Hall at 4901 50th Ave. NW.

Related: Getting to know the school trustee candidates in Salmon Arm

Silver Creek, Ranchero:

If you’re voting for a school trustee in Electoral Area 1, which includes Falkland, Silver Creek and Ranchero, you can do so at Silver Creek Elementary or Ranchero Elementary, as well as Falkland Elementary, the Township of Spallumcheen’s municipal office and the City of Armstrong’s Odd Fellows Hall. Candidates are Carolyn Farris and Tennile Lachmuth, both from Armstrong.

Mayor and council for Sicamous:

Incumbent mayor Terry Rysz was acclaimed for another term.

Voting for the six Sicamous councillor positions will take place at Sicamous Council Chambers, 446 Main St.

Trustee for Sicamous:

If you’re voting for a school trustee in Electoral Area 2, which includes the CSRD’s Area E and the District of Sicamous, you can do so at the Sicamous Civic Centre, Sicamous Council Chambers, the Cambie Community Hall, the Swansea Point Fire Hall, the Malakwa Learning Academy and the Enderby Seniors Centre. Candidates are Quentin Bruns of Mara and Fred Busch of Sicamous.

Trustee for South and North Shuswap:

In Electoral Area 3, which is the CSRD Areas C and F, Marty Gibbons of Sorrento has been acclaimed.

Identification:

Voters will require two pieces of identification.

Acceptable identification includes any two of the following: a B.C. driver’s licence; a B.C. identification card issued by the Motor Vehicle Branch; an owner’s certificate of insurance and vehicle licence issued by the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia; a B.C. CareCard or British Columbia Gold CareCard; Ministry of Social Development and Economic Security Request for Continued Assistance Form SDES8; a social insurance card issued by Human Resources Development Canada; a citizenship card issued by Citizenship and Immigration Canada; a real property tax notice issued under the Local Government Act; a credit card or debit card issued by a savings institution as defined in the Interpretation Act; and/or a utility bill issued for the supply of electricity, natural gas, water, telephone services, cable services (i.e. BC Hydro, Terasen Gas, Telus, Sun Country Cablevision, etc.).

@SalmonArmnewsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter