Salmo River cleanup underway after fatal tanker crash

The province reports and estimated 50,000 L of fuel was spilled into the river and its riparian area

Environmental impact assessment plans have been reviewed and all plans are being actioned, the Province of B.C. reported Saturday. (Photo from @SpillsInfoBC)

Shoreline clean up is underway after a fuel tanker crashed into the Salmo River last week, resulting in the driver’s death and a spill of an estimated 50,000 litres of fuel.

“As of March 30, the fuel sheening on the Salmo River impact site has visibly diminished,” the ministry reported. “Aquatic assessments indicated mortalities of both fish and invertebrate species in the two-kilometre section immediately downstream of the incident site.”

Environmental impact assessment plans have been reviewed by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and all plans are being actioned, the province stated.

“A rapid assessment of the impacted area was conducted to guide Shoreline Cleanup Assessment Technique (SCAT) operations planned to begin on March 31.

“The responding Environmental Emergency Response Officers (EERO) will continue to work with the responsible person, contractors and other agencies to ensure cleanup and monitoring activities for this incident are carried out safely and effectively.”

The truck cab and fuel tankers were removed from the site and Highway 3 was re-opened late Friday.

Interior Health advised the public of fuel contamination in the South Salmo River in a Thursday afternoon news release.

At the time, IH reported no registered drinking water users were identified downstream of the spill site and there was a low risk to public health.

“Residents who may draw their water from the river between the crash site and the Salmo River at the United States border, are advised to be alert and check their water for any signs of diesel fuel including sheen or fuel odour,” IH stated.

“All residents and recreational users in the affected area should not use the river water if it smells or tastes like fuel. Fuel is easily detected by smell and taste at very low concentrations. This means no drinking, swimming, showering/bathing or brushing teeth if a fuel odour is detected.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at the west-side bottom of the Kootenay Pass shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27.