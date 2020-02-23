Salmo RCMP report drug bust

Fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were seized along with Canadian cash

Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after being pulled over for a traffic stop by the Salmo RCMP on Saturday.

Cpl. Darryl Orr says an E-Division traffic member and a Salmo General Duty officer conducted a vehicle stop on Highway 3/6 just outside the village on Feb. 22 at 4 p.m.

“Two adults were arrested during this traffic stop and quantities of drugs believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were seized along with Canadian cash,” Cpl. Orr, detachment commander for the Salmo RCMP, reported Sunday.

“Both suspects were released on appearance documents for Nelson Provincial Court at a future date.”

Charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking will be recommended against both suspects, Orr added.

“E-Division Roving Traffic and the Salmo RCMP remain dedicated to the eradication of illicit drug use and trafficking in this area to ensure the public’s safety.”

Trail Daily Times