Salmo on evacuation alert for flooding

Erie Creek is expected to have rising waters this week

This map shows the evacuation alert area for Salmo. Illustration courtesy of Regional District of Central Kootenay

Salmo and the nearby area is on evacuation alert as waters are expected to rise on Erie Creek this week.

The alert, which was issued in a statement Monday by the Regional District of Central Kootenay, says local firefighters are also vising affected households with the news.

The RDCK statement says residents should be prepared to leave at short notice.

“We have concerns that the Salmo dike on Erie Creek could potentially flood over the top or fail, and we are issuing this alert to ensure residents and visitors in the area are prepared to evacuate if required,” said Andrew Bellerby, the RDCK Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) director.

“Engineers are assessing the dike so we should know more about the situation soon. We are already in the process of mitigation work, and we have ordered extra sandbags for homeowners who need them.”

Sandbags are available at the Salmo Village lot at 111 Main St., but supplies are limited.

Anyone unable to evacuate themselves is asked to contact the EOC at 250-352-7701.