Salish Orca sailing despite hard landing into Comox berth

A couple of large pieces of the dock crashed down onto the main car deck on Aug. 27 as the Salish Orca had a hard landing as it arrived into Comox. Photo by Jack Reeve

Despite a hard landing by the Salish Orca Aug. 27 into the birth in Little River, the ferry has been cleared for use on the Comox-Powell River route.

Deborah Marshall, executive director of public affairs for BC Ferries said the hard landing happened around 2:40 p.m. and caused minor damage to a pad on the wingwall of the berth and to the rubbing strake on the ship.

She explained the rubbing strake on a ship is like a bumper on a car and is designed to take impact to protect the ship.

“There was a delay in the scheduled departure of the 3:25 p.m. sailing from Little River as both the berth and ship had to be inspected for safety reasons,” Marshall added.

Both the berth and ship were cleared for use and the ferry departed about 50 minutes late. However, the vessel was already running behind schedule due to a stalled vehicle and heavy traffic.

