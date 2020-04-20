Sales centre planned for Aldergrove Mall project

The massive redevelopment is to get a front office

The owner of the Aldergrove Mall is asking for permission to build a sales centre on the site in advance of its redevelopment into condos and new shops.

Janda Holdings wants to build the sales centre in Aldergrove near the site of its massive planned redevelopment of the old mall.

The development plan includes a high-density centre of three, six-storey buildings with condos above and commercial space on the bottom floor.

The site would be in an existing building at 27309 Fraser Highway, on the edge of the mall site, and would be open up to three years, according to Janda’s application.

Langley Township council is set to hear the application, as well as public comment, at the public hearing scheduled for Monday, April 20.

Due to COVID-19, the Township is hosting its meetings with councillors and mayor viewing remotely via the internet.

Langley Advance Times