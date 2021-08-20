Saints and Sinners tour and Penticton stop cancelled

The Headstones had been set to be joined by Moist, Sloan and Tea Party in Penticton Nov. 6. (Headstones)

Despite two years of trying, the Saints and Sinners Tour that had been scheduled to come to Penticton has been canceled.

In a news release issued on Aug. 20, difficulties with pandemic roadblocks and regional restrictions made it impossible for organizers to keep to the planned dates.

The release advised people who bought tickets to to go their place of purchase for refunds.

The concert had been scheduled to perform in Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre on Nov. 6, after rescheduling from 2020.

In addition to the four headliner bands — the Headstones, Moist, Sloan and the Tea Party — there were plans to including a rotating surprise line-up for each show.

“Music says it all — we miss the conversation and sharing it with you — it means everything to us. Whatever the coming days and months have in store, let’s face it together, so we come out the other side of this thing still talking to each other and ready to fill the venues across Canada with music again,” reads the release on behalf of the bands.

