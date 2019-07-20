Sailpast on Wheels Parade recognizes driving forces of Nanaimo bathtub race

A vessel was re-dedicated in honour of Bill McGuire, former Nanaimo bathtub race commodore, who died last December. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

Driving forces of the Great International World Championship Bathtub Race were recognized at the Sailpast on Wheels Parade in Nanaimo Saturday.

Margaret Johnson, long-time volunteer, was parade marshall, and a vessel was re-dedicated to Bill McGuire, former Loyal Nanaimo Bathtub Society commodore, who died in December.

Speaking at the re-dedication ceremony at Maffeo Sutton Park, John Ruttan, former Nanaimo mayor and a former commodore, said Saturday was all about remembering McGuire.

RELATED: Nanaimo Marine Festival honouring tubbing’s mom

RELATED: Longtime Nanaimo bathtub commodore dies

“The whole function for today, and what we’re celebrating, is the life of Bill McGuire,” said Ruttan. “Bill was the heart and soul of the bathtub society for 52 years … we miss him a lot.”

Cmdr. Scott McVicar conducted the re-dedication of the vessel, which from this day hence will be known as the SS Bill McGuire.

The race goes Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. See the Nanaimo News Bulletin website and social media accounts for coverage. See links below.

More race coverage on Facebook and Twitter