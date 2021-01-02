An unmoored sailboat was spotted on Okanagan Lake Saturday morning, Jan. 2, 2021. (Corine Bru/Facebook)

Sailboat cuts loose on Okanagan Lake

RCMP were reportedly contacted about the runaway boat Saturday morning

Lakeside residents may want to check their docks.

A sailboat appears to have lost its moorings and has been spotted drifting freely on Okanagan Lake Saturday.

Corine Bru shared a photo of the unmoored boat on Facebook from the Westside area of the lake Jan. 2.

According to a person in the area, the RCMP have been contacted about the runaway boat. However, Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) Manager Trevor Honigman says VSAR has not received a request for assistance from police.

VSAR can’t be tasked with an assist directly; it must be through the RCMP or BC Ambulance Service, explains Honigman.

“If the RCMP know about the boat, then they sort out what resources they need in order to take care of that,” Honigman said. “We haven’t gotten a call out for it yet.”

