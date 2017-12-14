Sagmoen case adjourned, again

A small, but mighty, presence on the Vernon Courthouse steps Thursday morning as Curtis Sagmoen is slated to appear via video conference. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

The Justice of the Peace hinted that a Silver Creek man’s court matter needs to move forward.

Justice of the Peace D. Krenz was referring to a three-minute court appearance by video in provincial court in Vernon Thursday of Curtis Wayne Sagmoen.

For the third straight appearance, Sagmoen’s matter was requested to be adjourned, this time by an agent acting on behalf of Sagmoen’s lawyer, Lisa Helps. The request, which was granted by Krenz, was to have the matter put over until Dec. 28.

“Something needs to happen on this,” said Krenz. “There’s been no indication that a bail hearing or arraignment hearing is being sought.”

Sagmoen, born in 1980, is charged with disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and possession of a controlled substance. The charges are in connection with an incident in Falkland in August.

He has been remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, outside the courthouse for Sagmoen’s third straight appearance, a small yet mighty message was displayed on the steps.

Watch

Two women held a banner reading: “No more stolen sisters.” They were later joined by three other women, including orange-pants clad Yvonne Lebedoff of Armstrong, who said they were there to send a message.

“There shouldn’t be violence against women, should there?” said Lebedoff, who also said she was a victim of violence, and wore the orange pants so they’d stand out.

“So how do you change it? By changing the laws. Stand here together and show your support. Stand here with the rest of the women. Don’t just go by and honk your horn or wave. Take the time out to say you agree and stand with us at the courthouse.

“Violence against women has been going on for a long time and it’s not going to stop easy, is it?”

The women also held up a sign to remember the life of Vernon teenager Traci Genereaux, 18, whose remains were found on a Salmon River Road property in Silver Creek in October.

It was the smallest turnout of the three.

“There were quite a few women working today who would have been here,” said Lebedoff.

