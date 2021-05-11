Safeway, FreshCo, Shoppers and three Langley schools record COVID-19 cases

Two COVID-positive staff reported at same Safeway within days

Safeway, FreshCo, Shoppers Drug Mart and three Langley schools are the latest local sites to record COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, Langley School District issued a COVID-19 notification for Walnut Grove Secondary, Aldergrove Community Secondary, and Betty Gilbert Middle schools.

The alerts are all listed as a “general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” Fraser Health said.

A Public Health risk assessment is underway and staff or students who determined to have been a close contact with a case will receive further instruction to isolate or monitor for symptoms.

READ MORE: B.C. to provide three days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Unless told otherwise parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

The latest exposures recorded were at Walnut Grove Secondary on April 30, May 3, 4, 5, and 6; at Aldergrove Community Secondary on April 30; and at Betty Gilbert Middle on May 3 and 4, according to Fraser Health.

“Public Health staff works closely with the school and school district throughout the case and contact management process. Please note, only Public Health can determine who is a close contact.”

As of Tuesday there were 23 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list, five of which were independent schools.

The independent schools listed include: Credo Christian High with exposures on April 27, 28, 29 and 30; Khalsa School of the Fraser Valley on April 27, 28 and 29, May 5, 6 and 7; Langley Christian on April 27, 28, 29 and 30; St. Catherine’s School on April 27 and 28; and Whytecliff Agile Learning Centre on April 27, 29 and 30.

READ MORE: Some Canadian universities say no to proof of vaccination requirement

Meanwhile, on Sunday parent company Loblaws announced a staff member at the Walnut Grove Shoppers Drug Mart had tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee at the 20159 88th Ave. location last worked on April 30, the company said.

Also on Sunday, parent company Sobeys announced a staff member at the Langley City Safeway, 20871 Fraser Hwy., tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the individual worked was on Wednesday, May 5, the company said.

That same day Sobeys also announced a case at the Aldergrove FreshCo, 27566 Fraser Hwy. The company said the individual last worked on May 4.

Then, today (Tuesday), Sobeys announced another staff member at the Langley City Safeway had tested positive. The last day the individual worked was on Friday, May 7, the company said.

For more information on public exposures visit www.fraserhealth.ca/health-topics-a-to-z/coronavirus/keeping-our-community-safe.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times