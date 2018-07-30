The Vernon Aquatic Centre was evacuated and closed for several hours Saturday over a chlorine detection alarm that proved to be false. (Morning Star file photo)

Safety procedures followed in Vernon pool closure

Vernon Aquatic Centre evacuated Saturday following false alarm

  • Jul. 30, 2018 12:00 a.m.
It’s safety first at the Vernon Recreation Centre’s aquatic facility.

A minor break in a water line occurred on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Vernon Aquatic Centre. The break was located in the chlorination room. Due to this, the chlorine detection sensors activated an alarm.

Although no chlorine was involved, the staff followed established safety procedures and evacuated the pool.

“Although this was a false alarm, it served to demonstrate the sensitivity of the safety system and the training of the staff to carry out our safety procedures,” said Gary Lefebvre, aquatic manager.

At no time were staff or the public at risk.

The line was repaired and the pool reopened at 7 p.m. Saturday for its regular public swimming.

Safety procedures followed in Vernon pool closure

