Kaydence Vandenameele, Gabriel Rice and Harlow Byrne join the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP’s Const. Carlie McCann to talk Halloween safety. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Safety first this Halloween in Cowichan

SD79 and RCMP team up to offer spooktacular advice

It’s Halloween, and time for a reminder for drivers and trick-or-treaters alike to be safe and be seen on the big night.

This year School District 79 officials have teamed up with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP to get the word out.

Const. Carlie McCann visited students at Alexander Elementary on Tuesday to offer some handy Halloween safety tips.

From using crosswalks to being visible to going with a group, there are many things youth can do to stay safe.

“Make sure that you stay in well-lit areas, stay on the sidewalks and follow safety rules crossing at crosswalks,” McCann said. “Make sure that you are wearing some sort of reflective item or bright clothing so that drivers can see you.”

For trick-or-treaters, it’s best to have costumes that fit properly and to dress for the weather.

McCann also said that if your kids are going to be out without a parent, that you know the route they are going to be on.

Police will be active that night as well.

“RCMP are going to be out in full force enforcing all traffic laws in order to keep kids safe in the community,” McCann noted. “We’d like to encourage drivers who are going to be using the roads on Halloween to make sure that they are aware of their surroundings, following all traffic laws and, of course, making sure they have a designated driver if they are going to be consuming alcohol or marijuana.”

