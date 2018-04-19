Safety concerns addressed at Princeton Curling Club

Safety concerns related to Princeton Curling Club’s ammonia plant “raised our eyebrows a bit,” according to Lyle Thomas, director of recreation.

However a project to bring the facility up to code was completed last month, council heard Monday night.

“It’s an older building so it was substandard as regulations change,” he said in an interview with The Spotlight. “We just wanted to take some steps to bring it to present day code.”

Thomas said there was “no immediate, no operational danger,” in the club. However, “if there would be a catastrophic failure then we are all in danger.”

Staff identified areas of concern about two years ago and was making plans to address those. In November 2017three workers were killed in an ammonia leak at an arena in Fernie BC.

“The Fernie incident did put a spotlight on it, but we had discussed it with the club previously,” he said.

Thomas said the biggest hazard was posed by the entry door to the plant room, which was located directly off the lobby.

A sealed vestibule and safe space were created, so anyone needing access to the plant room can assess its environment before opening the fire-rated door, he said.

A gas leak detection system and two ventilation fans were also installed.

The town, RDOS and the curling club originally agreed to split the cost of the project three ways, but as it came in under budget and club volunteers donated time and expertise, the two local governments will share the bill, council voted Monday.

The project was estimated to cost a maximum $36,000, but only $19,000 was spent.

Thomas said while professionals were hired for the job’s technical aspects, the club contributed construction and other labor.

“To their credit that saved us a lot of money.”

