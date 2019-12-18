Safer connections between Port Clements, Tlell

The replacement of two older bridges along Highway 16 on Haida Gwaii is ensuring the continued safe movement of people and goods between the communities of Port Clements and Tlell.

“The replacement of two older timber bridges along Highway 16 with modern structures is important to people on Haida Gwaii,” Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Coast, said on behalf of Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Upgrading these crossings with new bridges has made travel safer and ensures the communities of Tlell and Port Clements remain connected.”

The new Geikie Creek Bridge No. 2 is a 17.5-metre-long structure. The new Geikie Creek Bridge No. 3 is 12.3 metres long.

Both bridges are constructed of concrete and steel, replacing timber bridges that were at the end of their serviceable life.

Formula Contractors Ltd. of Prince George was contracted for the work, which totalled $5.7 million. The new bridges have two lanes, improved guardrails and an expected 75 years of service. There are two additional older timber bridges on the corridor due for replacement: Gold Bridge and Geikie Creek Bridge No. 1. Planning is underway in the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to replace these structures.

