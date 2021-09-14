Safe to swim again at Osoyoos beach

Town has lifted swim advisory at Legion park beach after two weeks of high E. coli levels

It’s OK to swim at Legion beach again in Osoyoos.

The Town of Osoyoos has received satisfactory water sample results for Legion Beach and the swimming advisory issued on Aug. 31 because of high levels of E. coli is now removed.

Water quality testing is completed and samples taken over a 30-day period contain an average of less than or equal to 200 E. coli bacteria/100ml.

This was the second advisory at the popular beach.

Earlier this summer Legion and Cottonwood Beach both had swimming advisories for a week due to high levels of E. coli.

Several beaches in Penticton, Summerland and Salmon Arm have experienced high levels of E. coli and had swimming advisories this summer.

READ MORE: High levels of E. Coli lead to swimming advisory at Legion Beach

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.