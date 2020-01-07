Safe, cash stolen from Nanaimo coffee shop on Christmas Day

RCMP looking for two suspects who allegedly broke into Tim Hortons on Wallace Street

Two suspects allegedly stole a safe plus more cash in a Christmas Day break-in at the Tim Hortons on Wallace Street. (Photo submitted)

Two suspects allegedly stole a safe plus more cash in a Christmas Day break-in at a downtown Nanaimo coffee shop.

According to a press release from Nanaimo RCMP, the Tim Hortons on Wallace Street was broken into on Dec. 25 at about 7 a.m.

“The business rarely closes but was closed for Christmas Eve and all of Christmas Day,” noted the press release.

The drive-thru window was pried open and suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the tills along with a silver-coloured safe.

Nanaimo RCMP released images taken from surveillance footage of two suspects entering the parking lot with bicycles. One was wearing a black jacket with a checker-pattern hoodie underneath, blue jeans and black running shoes with a white stripe, while the other suspect wore a grey hoodie and purple camouflage pants.

“It is clear that both are making deliberate attempts to conceal their faces from video surveillance,” notes the release. “The suspect dressed in dark clothing and pushing a bike into the parking lot, later puts on a high visibility vest found inside the business, then wears it when leaving.”

Anyone with information on the identity of either or both suspects is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2019-51107.

For past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.

