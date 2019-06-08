Saddle up for the Princeton Rodeo this weekend

The Stan Thompson Memorial Rodeo takes place this weekend at the Princeton fairgrounds. In addition to all your favorite rodeo events - including Wild Horse Races and a Cowgirl Dash For Cash horse race - there is live music Saturday night featuring DJ Dave Dobie and east coast country duo Jesse and Roman.

A designated driver is available. The concession is open all weekend and there are 12 vendors booked for the two days.

Tickets are $15 for adults and and $10 for seniors and teens 13 – 18.

The action starts each day at 1:30 p.m.