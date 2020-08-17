Saddle stolen in rural Saanich while woman tends to sick puppy

Kyley Morros was pulled over on Burnside Road West to care for her sick puppy, Duke, when her horseback riding saddle was stolen.

Kyley Morros is hoping that a good samaritan comes across her Mondega saddle which was stolen on Burnside Road on Aug. 11 while she was tending to her sick puppy. (Photo courtesy Kyley Morros)

On the afternoon of Aug. 11, Morros was on her way from Langford to Brentwood Bay with Duke, her rescue pup from Alberta, along for the ride. After winding down Prospect Lake Road, around 4 p.m., Duke got carsick so Morros pulled over. She moved her Mondega saddle out of the backseat to get it out of Duke’s way. She tended to her pup, giving him water and calling a vet – while keeping her vehicle in view as she’d left the keys in the ignition in the rush to get Duke onto the grass.

After Duke was feeling better, Morros packed the pup back in the car and went to grab her saddle.

“I turned around and it was gone,” she said.

Morros feels whoever took it wasn’t being “malicious” but rather assumed it was a free item left up for grabs.

Morros filed a police report, posted photos of her saddle to social media and contacted pawn shops and tack stores on the Island. She hopes someone will spot the saddle and return it as she uses the saddle regularly for work.

The English jumping saddle is made of light and dark brown leather, has a 17.5-inch seat, no stirrups and a black ThinLine pad attached. Morros said the saddle was bought secondhand so it still has a gold nameplate on the back that bears the name Taylor Larsen. Morros noted that even if the nameplate is removed, there will be a dark mark where it once was as the saddle is well-worn.

Morros says there will be “no questions asked” and asks anyone with information to call 250-889-8777.

