Saddle club plans 40th anniversary event

It was a cold winter’s night at -30 in 1980 when five people gathered to found the Pleasant Valley Horse Club.

And from that beginning, the active and thriving club is now planning a 40th anniversary event the long weekend of May.

“There were only five of us in attendance,” recalls current club president Frances Teer of that first meeting — Philis Sprat Jellett, Gloria Neeland, Katy Neeland, Colleen Teer Ettinger and herself.

A first name for the club, Bits and Spurs, came from Gloria Neeland, the club’s first president, and belonged to a club she was a member of when she lived in the United States.

“Gloria was president for about four or five years then she moved back to the USA. Over the next 40 years the original members and their families have all had a turn or two at being president of the club,” said Teer.

“At our last meeting we had 30 paid family members that will increase greatly as the riding season comes on. The age ranges from children about five years old to grandparents about sixty- five or more and all ages in between,” she said of club membership today.

The club will honour the founders at its May event.

“We are hoping to make this May long week-end special because of the 40th year in operation and we want to honour the founders and we have invited other clubs around the area to join us to make the event bigger and better,” said Teer.

“There are three living founders of the club. Philis Sprat Jellett, Frances Teer and Colleen Teer Ettinger, will be attending but both Gloria Neeland, and her daughter Katy Neeland, have passed on but other members of their family will be attending in their place.”

Plans for the May 16-18 event will center around activities designed for community enjoyment.

Teer said the club is anticipating approximately 100 competitors and triple that for spectators.

“It’s pricey. Belt buckles can cost more than a $100,” she said of prizes given to category winners.

Running a three-day event can be expensive and last week the District of Houston council agreed to supply a support letter for the club’s application for a grant from the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

