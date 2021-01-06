Sad end to missing dog on Coquihalla

The dog who went missing following a crash on Highway 5 was found deceased

Lippy went missing after a rollover on the Coquihalla. (Aaron Proudfoot/Facebook)

The family who lost their dog following a rollover collision on the Coquihalla are now reporting the search has come to a sad end.

“We have confirmation from area manager for the ministry of transport, Tom Agar, that Lippy will be resting easy now,” said Aaron Proudfoot on social media.

The collision happened just north of the Juliet exit heading westbound on the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, on Jan. 3.

Proudfoot, who was not involved in the collision but related to the family, took to social media to explain the dog, Lippy, had gone missing after the crash.

“She will be in our hearts forever as well as every person who reached out in every way no matter how big or small,” he said.

Many reached on social media to say they would look for the dog if travelling along Highway 5.

READ MORE: Family’s dog missing after Coquihalla rollover

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star