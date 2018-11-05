Sacred fire in Shuswap to help illuminate darkness surrounding missing women

Ceremony held near Nicole Bell's former Malakwa residence to raise awareness of missing Shuswap women

A red dress hangs along Highway 1 near the sacred fire ceremony held near Nicole Bell’s former Malakwa residence on Friday, Nov. 2. The red dress is the symbol of the Red Dress Project, designed to bring attention to missing and murdered aboriginal women across Canada. (Rachel Rowbottom photo)

On a cold, overcast Friday afternoon, a sacred fire was lit in an attempt to illuminate the darkness surrounding the disappearance of five women from the region.

The fire was lit on Nov. 2 along Highway 1, near the former Malakwa residence of Nicole Bell, who has been missing since Sept. 2017. The fire was intended to raise awareness of Bell and the other three women who have gone missing from Splatsin territory – Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson and Deanna Wertz – as well as bring answers regarding Traci Genereaux, who went missing in May 2017 and whose remains were found on a Silver Creek property in November 2017.

“Today we called for a sacred fire to be lit from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., out of concern that we have for the five missing women in this area,” commented Miranda Dick. “This is the last known whereabouts of one…”

Dick noted a candlelight vigil was to be held at 6 p.m. that evening at the Malakwa Cafe, honouring Bell’s 33rd birthday.

“Our message is ‘Bring her home.’ We are concerned mothers, fathers, grandfathers, and volunteers. We will never give up until we find them.”

As part of the ceremony surrounding the sacred fire, offerings of fire, tobacco and food were provided.

Red dresses were also on display, symbolizing the missing and murdered indigenous women.

