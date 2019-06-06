Sabiston Creek Wildfire grows to 200 hectares in size

The Sabiston Creek Wildfire has grown to an approximate 200 hectares in size. Craig Smith photo.

At 3:15 p.m. fire information officer Taylor MacDonald of the Kamloops Fire Centre confirmed that the Sabiston Creek Wildfire near Savona has now grown to an estimated 200 hectares in size.

Due to more accurate mappings, MacDonald says that ground crews were able to confirm the fire’s growth today.

Read more: Update: Wildfire near Savona grows to 100 hectares

“Ground crews will be conducting a burn out today in order to burn small pockets of fuel between the control line and the fire’s edge,” said MacDonald. “This ensures that we have the burns in a controlled environment instead of having these pockets ignite in unsupervised and uncontrolled environments.”

UPDATE: The Sabiston Creek #BCWildfire (K20487) is now estimated at 200 hectares in size. Crews will conduct controlled burn operations to remove unburnt fuels between the edge of the fire and the control line. More info below. #Kamloops #Lytton pic.twitter.com/KBPeAfJtdf — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 6, 2019

33 B.C. Wildfire personnel are still on site at the Sabiston Creek Wildfire, which began yesterday afternoon and resulted in the temporary closure of Highway 1, which has since reopened. B.C. Hydro customers were also temporarily affected.

raven.nyman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.