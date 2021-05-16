Sabina Singh running again for federal New Democrats in Saanich-Gulf Islands

Saanich resident Sabine Singh, here seen with federal New Democratic leader Jagmeet Singh in 2019, will run for the party in Saanich Gulf Islands. (Teale Phelps Bondaroff/Submitted)

A familiar figure will once again carry the New Democratic banner in the riding currently represented by Elizabeth May.

Sabina Singh, a self-described scholar activist, will run again for the federal New Democrats in Saanich-Gulf Islands. She received her party’s nomination on May 12 after running unopposed for the nomination. She had also run for the riding in 2019, finishing fourth in a five-person race with 12.7 per cent (8,657) of the votes.

Rob Fleming, New Democratic MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake and minister of transportation and infrastructure, said in his introduction of Singh that her nomination is only going to strengthen New Democratic chances to win what he called a “crucial constituency” in the party’s national effort led by federal leader Jagmeet Singh.

“Sabina Singh is somebody who is going to add a tremendous amount of value to a team that has to make the case that too many Canadians were forgotten, left behind, and quite frankly ignored and betrayed by the (federal) government during this pandemic,” he said.

Singh also received endorsements from Jenny Kwan, New Democratic MP for Vancouver East, Alistair MacGregor, New Democratic MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford and Murray Rankin, New Democratic MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head and minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation.

“I used to call myself an academic teaching in the universities, but now I prefer to go by the title ‘scholar activist,’ and that is because we are working to try to take our ideas and make them into real substantial concrete achievements,” said Singh in a release announcing her nomination.

