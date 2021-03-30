A board member of the association representing Saanichton Village says the association welcomes plans for a permanent hitching post for horse carriages in the area. (Black Press Media File)

Saanichton Village Association supports hitching post proposal in Central Saanich

Council tasked staff to look into finding location

  • Mar. 30, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A board member of the Saanichton Village Association says the Central Saanich neighbourhood welcome plans for a permanent hitching post for horse carriages.

“We think it is fantastic,” said Jim Townley, who owns Fresh Cup Roastery Cafe. It would boost local agro-tourism, potentially as part of a future active transportation hub, a bike-and-ride project featuring a bike repair station, tables and chairs, and eventually bike lockers.

“It’s a planned area designed to encourage people to cycle into the village, even hop on transit and go to work. We have such a great bus hub in Saanichton, we want to find a way to take more advantage of that.”

RELATED: Horse carriages could soon trot down Central Saanich streets

A hitching post near this hub would help create a mini park theme, he said. “It would really sort of bring a really, nice classy level to the village.”

Formed in 2006, the association has been working closely with the municipality on a number of issues, said Townley. “We are really trying to create a deeper sense of community by getting everybody together. This isn’t a business-association-driven thing. We got residents and businesses. We got a very balanced on what makes a great village.”

Working off a notice of motion by Central Saanich Coun. Niall Paltiel, council tasked staff to look into creating a permanent hitching post for horse carriages in the area. Both public and private spaces are said to be under consideration.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Peninsula News Review

Previous story
No one hurt after tree strikes Grand Forks home
Next story
Springtime means raccoons will try again to get into homes in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Most Read