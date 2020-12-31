Saanich’s Glendale Trail closed due to fallen trees, bushes

The Glendale Trail, which runs past the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific in Saanich, is closed due to large fallen trees on the path. (Image courtesy Eva Riccius)

Saanich hikers seeking the solace of nature and cyclists avoiding main roads will have to skip the Glendale Trail for the next few days after poor weather knocked down several trees and bushes, blocking the route where it passes the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific.

On Wednesday (Dec. 30) afternoon, the District of Saanich was made aware of fallen trees and brush blocking the trail between Quayle Road and Viaduct Avenue West. Parks staff were sent out to close the section to through-traffic and install caution tape and signs.

Eva Riccius, Saanich’s senior manager of parks, said two trees and several bushes remained strewn across several sections on Thursday.

Parks staff closed the affected path for a few days because the department is operating with a skeleton crew through the last week of December, and the task of clearing the trail requires many hands, she said. Clean-up is postponed until staff return next week.

While Riccius could not confirm the reopening date, she expects the tree removal to be completed by Jan. 6.

