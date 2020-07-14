Saanich warns of ongoing night work at the Shelbourne, McKenzie intersection

Construction expected to take three weeks to complete

Saanich residents can expect about three weeks of construction at the intersection of Shelbourne Street and McKenzie Avenue as part of the street improvement project. (District of Saanich/Twitter)

Saanich residents can expect about three weeks of night construction at the intersection of Shelbourne Street and McKenzie Avenue.

Roadwork began on July 6 and is part of Phase 1 of the District’s Shelbourne Street Improvements Project (SSIP) which kicked off in the spring after council awarded an $8-million tender to Ralmax Contracting Ltd.

As part of Phase 1 – upgrades from Torquay Drive to Garnet Road – crews will be working at the intersection of Shelbourne Street and McKenzie Avenue from 7 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. from Monday to Thursday for a few weeks, explained District spokesperson Kelsie McLeod.

Night work on Shelbourne and McKenzie will begin tonight. This work is expected to last 3 weeks. Work will be between 7 p.m. and 530 a.m. Crews will be replacing the Sanitary Main and Drain Main at the intersection. #SSIP #YYJTraffic #Saanich pic.twitter.com/yVRZEbj73Z — District of Saanich (@saanich) July 7, 2020

Over the next three weeks or so, “crews will be replacing the sanitary main and drain main at the intersection,” she said. Work will be done at night to reduce the anticipated impacts on traffic in the busy area.

Nearby residents were sent notices prior to the start of the overnight work, McLeod said. She added that Saanich is grateful for residents’ patience while crews work to complete the project.

The first phase of the SSIP is expected to take 15-18 months to complete. Work began in April as planned.

According to the Saanich website, Chew Excavating – a facet of Ralmax Contracting Ltd. – has implemented new safety protocols to work effectively while avoiding exposure to COVID-19.

The second phase of the project is set to begin in late 2021 and the third in 2023. Improvements include new protected bike lanes; improved pedestrian and transit infrastructure; upgraded sewer, storm and water infrastructure; renewed asphalt; and new traffic signals.

For more information on the SSIP, visit saanich.ca.

