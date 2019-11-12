Saanich to hold open house for proposed upgrades to West Saanich/Prospect Lake roads intersection

Staff will be attending to hear feedback from locals and answer questions

The District of Saanich is presenting options to make the intersection safer for cyclists and pedestrians, and improve traffic flow on Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019. (Google Maps)

The District of Saanich is holding an open house for the public to view and provide feedback on conceptual designs of a full intersection upgrade at West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake/Sparton Road. Saanich staff will be in attendance to answer questions and hear concerns from 4 to 8 p.m. at 5358 Sparton Rd. on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Work on this project began in April, with the view to improve traffic flow and make the intersection safer for people walking or cycling. The project’s design consultant has recommended two options for the intersection: a signaled intersection or a roundabout.

The report from engineering consultancy firm McElhanney Consulting Services, hired by Saanich to consult on the project, estimates the roundabout option would cost more than $1.7 million and the signalled intersection option would cost approximately $1.6 million.

The suggested updates to the pedestrian walkway on Prospect Lake and Sparton Roads to widen the path and improve visibility would cost an estimated further $705,000.

In June 2018, a group of concerned locals calling themselves Livable Roads for Rural Saanich raised concerns about traffic on Prospect Lake Road, Sparton Road, Goward Road, southern Old West Saanich Road and Oldfield Road. The roads share several similarities including: lack of shoulders, blind corners and a lack of space. This combination has led to conflicts between residents and motorists.

For more information, find the full technical memo from McElhanney Consulting Services online. The link is available on the District of Saanich’s Current Projects page.

