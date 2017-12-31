Saanich seeks volunteers for Caddy Bay study

Saanich is looking for volunteers to help shape the future of Cadboro Bay.

Jenny Laing and Carlo Blasetti had a fun picnic on the beach Sunday at Cadboro Bay with their children Joey, six months, and Emily, 3.

Council last November endorsed plans to update the local area plan, and is currently seeking members for an advisory committee consisting of up to 15 individuals who are “broadly representative” of area neighbourhoods, demographics and interests.

Terms of references for the committee call for two representatives from Cadboro Bay Residents Association; up to four members-at-large from different geographic areas of the local area, including Queenswood Area, the Village and Ten Mile Point; up to two members from the local business community and the Cadboro Bay Business Improvement Association; one representative each from major local institutions like the University of Victoria, Queen Alexandra Centre for Children, Goward House and School District No 61 as required; and up to three members representing key stakeholders.

Interested parties can submit their application until Jan. 21, 2018. Chosen members will “provide local advice and context, serve as ambassadors and encourage public involvement in the planning process from their community” while assisting staff in in reviewing key plan concepts and public engagement approaches.

Committee terms would last for the duration of the area plan update, about 18 months.