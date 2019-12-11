Saanich seeks contractors for Shelbourne Street upgrade project

The three-phase project is expected to begin in 2020

The search is on for contractors for a multi-year upgrade on Shelbourne Street.

The Shelbourne Street Improvement Project (SSIP) includes the segment between Torquay Drive and North Dairy Road.

On Monday, Saanich issued a tender seeking contractors to complete the project which stemmed from several years of consultation with residents as part of the Shelbourne Valley Action Plan.

The SSIP addresses the “most immediate mobility and transportation challenges” on Shelbourne Street, explained Mayor Fred Haynes.

He noted that the project will provide much-needed upgrades and safer transportation routes. The work will include new sidewalks, repaving, improved cycling and transit facilities, updated underground utilities and new landscaping.

As the project includes several time-consuming goals that may involve disruptions to residents and road users, the work is split into three 12-18 month phases set to take place between 2020 and 2023.

In the first phase, work will take place between Torquay Drive and McKenzie Avenue starting in mid-2020 and is expected to take a year to complete. Phase two work is expected to take place in 2021 from Pear Street to North Dairy Road and on the University of Victoria cycle connector. The final phase of the project will focus on the middle segment – from McKenzie Avenue to Pear Street – and is expected to begin in 2022.

Residents received notices in November about the coming construction work. Traffic delays and utility interruptions are expected but residents will be notified in advance, said District spokesperson Kelsie McLeod.

Garbage and recycling pick up will not be interrupted by the construction.

