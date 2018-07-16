Saanich seals history with time capsule

With Coun. Susan Brice looking on, Mayor Richard Atwell and Coun. Vicki Sanders lower Saanich’s time capsule into a concrete tomb near Municipal Hall Sunday during an official ceremony. The District plans to re-open the time capsule in 2067. Wolf Depner/News Staff

For Kathleen Burton, the personal became historical Sunday as Saanich buried the time capsule showing what Saanich looked like during Canada’s 150th sesquicentennial birthday as a nation in 2017.

The executive director of the Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary was among those who had gathered outside Municipal Hall just after 11 a.m. to witness the historic occasion under a brilliant blue sky with temperatures already well on their way up.

Her organization’s contribution to the capsule consisted out of a copy of Ground Up, a history of Swan Lake, and seeds of Camus. The native plant of North America holds special significance for local First Nations and contributes to the colour palette of the the local Gary oak ecosystem during the spring.

“The Garry oak meadows of Christmas Hill are festooned with colour, a vibrant blue purple and that is the camus,” she said. “They are just absolutely breathtaking, and it is one of native treasure plants.”

But if Sunday’s time capsule ceremony was part and parcel of Burton’s professional portfolio, it was also a personal moment, for Sunday’s ceremony coincided with her 50th birthday.

“I will get a special birthday party today,” she said with a twinkle and laugh.

In fact, if all goes well, Burton will get an even grander party 50 years from now, when she turns 100 and future Saanich residents open the time capsule buried today.

“It’s a neat coincidence,” she said. “Swan Lake is such an important treasure to the community, and putting the time capsule in is a really, really, really neat way for us to take part.”

This of course raises several questions. Will Swan Lake still be around 50 years from now? “Absolutely,” said Burton. “And the new boardwalk we are putting up should be too.”

If so, the new boardwalk appears as an extended, almost living time capsule. “Absolutely, ” she said. “The Canada 150th gift to the community is putting in that new boardwalk, and it will definitely be here in 50 years when they reopen the capsule.”

The capsule itself will be about 1.5-feet by three-feet, enclosed and sealed with a plaque on it at the entrance to Municipal Hall.

While the contents of the capsule will not be visible, the capsule itself will not be hidden away. Rather, a plaque will mark its location for all to see.

As for the items, organizers collected some 50 items collected under the larger categories of youth, environment, truth and reconciliation, diversity and inclusion.

The final item came from Mayor Richard Atwell. “I have put together a little letter with my thoughts, I have put together a few personal artifacts, just so that people know what is was like to be here at this time, and I’m sure the mayor is going to be very, very, very different, and we don’t really know what the future is going to look like. But the future of Saanich has always been told through its history and this is a really important moment in history for us. It is fantastic to be part of this, and I really want to think [Coun.] Vicki [Sanders] personally for this.”

An ambassador with Saanich’s Canada 150 Committee, Sanders spearheaded the project, and Sunday’s ceremony marked the final act of the committee. Sanders used the occasion to thank its other members, Lyris Agarat, Sealy Michele, and Kathrine Whitworth, before joining Atwell in lowering the capsule into its final resting place.

Sunday’s event drew a small but illustrious crowd that included local MP Randall Garrison, Couns. Susan Brice, Judy Brownoff, Fred Haynes, and Colin Plant, as well as other dignitaries.

After the official ceremony, attendees mingled on a nearby plaza to live classical music, while enjoying refreshments. Naturally, many wondered whether they would be around once Saanich opens the capsule in 2067, the same year that Victoria plans to open the capsule it placed in 1967.

Sanders predicted that she won’t be, but promised that the capsule and its contents would be. “I don’t know how many of us will be around for that — I am going to do my best,” said Atwell. “Our MSP premiums are doubling, so hopefully that they will get us there.”

As for Burton, she too hopes to see the re-opening.

“So we will see how fit and healthy I am 50 years from now, when I hit that century-mark,” she said.

The Saanich News sponsored the time capsule project with partners Camosun College, Peppers Foods, Canadian Tire and Big Wheel Burger.