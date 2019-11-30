Saanich police warns roadside scam ‘preys on sympathy of good people’

Suspects say they urgently need cash to get back to Dubai

The Saanich Police Department is warning the public of a scam that “preys on the sympathy of good people.”

Police said a Saanich resident was scammed roadside by a couple who reported a lost wallet and needed cash right away in order to get back to Dubai.

A male suspect offered realistic gold jewelry to the victim and drove them to a nearby ATM where $500 was withdrawn. The resident returned home and determined that gold should not be magnetic and that the same scam was reported in Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Langley, Merritt, Kamloops and Regina, Sask.

One hour later, police said the same suspect or suspects tried the same scam on another resident in the area who turned them away.

The male suspect was accompanied in a dark Chrysler SUV by people who were said to be his wife and three young children.

“As we enter the holiday season when good will is at its highest level, please use your common sense and intuition to avoid any scams that will hit you in the heart and pocketbook,” Saanich police said in a statement.

