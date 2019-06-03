Saanich Police wants to hear from scammed smart-phone buyers

Saanich Police want to hear from residents, who might have purchased "blacklisted" phones that turn out to be nothing more than expansive paperweights (Black Press File)

Call it a criminal case of no connection under this number.

Saanich Police want to hear from residents, who might have purchased “blacklisted” phones that turn out to be nothing more than expensive paperweights.

“Over the last few months, police across [lower Vancouver Island] have been receiving reports of fraudulently obtained cell phones being sold on sites such as Used Victoria, Varage and Kijiji,” said Sgt. Julie Fast of Saanich Police. “The phones are primarily newer model iPhones and Samsungs and look legitimate, unfortunately in each instance, the buyer is left with an expensive paperweight [because major wireless networks have blocked them],” she said.

Residents who found themselves in this situation are encouraged to call Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 and reference file 19-8630.

