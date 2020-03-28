(Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police ticket two speeders before 9 a.m., Saturday

Officers still actively enforcing road safety amid COVID-19 pandemic

  • Mar. 28, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Two Saanich drivers were caught speeding in front of the Saanich police station early on Saturday morning.

While there are fewer drivers on the road as British Columbians heed the advice of public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who advises staying home during the COVID-19 outbreak, “police are still out conducting enforcement on a regular basis,” said Sgt. Damian Kowalewich of the Saanich Police Department.

On March 28, police stopped and ticketed two separate drivers for excessive speeding – all before 9 a.m., Kowalewich said.

Both drivers were going well over 90 km/h on Vernon Avenue just before Highway 17, he explained. Kowalewich added that as it rained overnight, the drivers should have been even more cautious of their speed. Police issued tickets to both drivers under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Kowalewich emphasized that police are out actively enforcing the law in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic because “road safety is still a priority.”

