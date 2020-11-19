Saanich police still searching for man who unexpectedly left mental health facility

Sean Hart has been missing since Nov. 6

Saanich police are searching for Sean Hart, who unexpectedly left a mental health facility on Nov. 6 and did not return. (Saanich Police)

Saanich police are still searching for a 34-year-old man who unexpectedly left a mental health facility nearly two weeks ago and did not return.

Sean Hart left the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility on Nov. 6.

Hart is described as Caucasian, 5’7″, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and long, curly, brown hair. He was last seen dressed in black clothing and wearing a white mask. He requires medical attention.

A Mental Health Act warrant has been issued for his arrest. If you see him, do not approach and call 911.

If you have information about where he could be located, call the Saanich Police non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.

We are still looking for Sean Hart. 34 years, 6'0", very thin build, long, curly brown-reddish hair and believed to be wearing all dark clothing and shoes. Please call 9-1-1 if you see him. #yyj #Saanich https://t.co/ghRDV7fErM — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) November 19, 2020

