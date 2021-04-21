Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is helping Saanich police locate a suspect who allegedly stole an iPhone from a building in the 3100-block of Foul Bay Road on April 7. (Image via the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Saanich police seek suspect in cell phone theft

White iPhone XR reported stolen from building on Foul Bay Road April 7

Police are searching for a suspect after someone swiped an iPhone from a Saanich building.

According to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on April 7 in a building in the 3100-block of Foul Bay Road and was caught on camera.

Per the victim, the suspect was in the area just before a white iPhone XR went missing. An image shows an individual wearing a black mask, jacket and hat, and grey pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call the Saanich police non-emergency line at 250-475-4321. Or, to make an anonymous report, contact the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or visit victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

