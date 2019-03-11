Saanich police seek help finding missing woman

Saanich police are hoping for public assistance in the search for Amanda Unger.

Saanich Police are hoping for public help locating a person reported missing.

Amanda Unger was reported missing on March 8, when she walked away from the emergency room at Royal Jubilee Hospital, said Staff Sgt. Chris Horsley of Saanich Police.

“She is 5’4″, 110lbs, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, jeans, and black shoes,” he said. “She changes her hair colour regularly, however was last seen with yellow highlights in her hair.”

Horsley said police have been unable to contact Unger or her fiancé. Their respective social media accounts have also remained static, he added.

“If anyone has knowledge of her whereabouts, please contact Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 or contact info@saanichpolice.ca,” he said.

