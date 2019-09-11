Saanich police search for suspect in unprovoked assault

Saanich Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who assaulted a young woman in the 4500 block of Gordon Point Road on Sept. 6. (Black Press File Photo)

An unprovoked assault on Sept. 6 in the 4500 block of Gordon Point Road left a young woman with swelling and bruises on her face and body.

Around 2:30 a.m., the 24-year-old woman was walking towards the beach when an unknown man attacked her. She fought him off and ran home to call the police. She was treated by paramedics and Victim Services have been providing support.

Saanich Police have investigated the scene and canvassed the area but have yet to find a suspect.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man described as looking “homeless.” He is tall with a medium build and was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

READ ALSO: Victoria man thanks arresting officers after drug-fuelled spree

@devonscarlettdevon.bidal@saanichnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.